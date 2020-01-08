Iowa State vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Iowa State vs. Kansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas @ Iowa State
Current Records: Kansas 11-2; Iowa State 7-6
What to Know
The Iowa State Cyclones may be playing at home on Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point defeat. They will take on the #3 Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Kansas should still be riding high after a win, while the Cyclones will be looking to right the ship.
Iowa State needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 81-79 to the TCU Horned Frogs. Iowa State's loss came about despite a quality game from G Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 12 boards, and ten assists. That's Haliburton's first triple-double of the season.
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, winning 60-53. The Jayhawks can attribute much of their success to C Udoka Azubuike, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Azubuike has had at least 11 rebounds.
The Jayhawks' victory brought them up to 11-2 while the Cyclones' loss pulled them down to 7-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cyclones come into the contest boasting the 19th most points per game in college basketball at 80.2. The Jayhawks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.90% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Jayhawks slightly, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won five out of their last nine games against Iowa State.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Iowa State 78 vs. Kansas 66
- Jan 21, 2019 - Kansas 80 vs. Iowa State 76
- Jan 05, 2019 - Iowa State 77 vs. Kansas 60
- Feb 13, 2018 - Kansas 83 vs. Iowa State 77
- Jan 09, 2018 - Kansas 83 vs. Iowa State 78
- Feb 04, 2017 - Iowa State 92 vs. Kansas 89
- Jan 16, 2017 - Kansas 76 vs. Iowa State 72
- Mar 05, 2016 - Kansas 85 vs. Iowa State 78
- Jan 25, 2016 - Iowa State 85 vs. Kansas 72
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Rutgers makes its debut
The Scarlet Knights' six-game winning streak features three victories over top-30 KenPom teams
-
Court Report: Auburn deserves respect
Matt Norlander's weekly look at college basketball also has his current top 10 for national...
-
Campbell vs. UNC Asheville odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Campbell vs. UNC Asheville game...
-
Georgetown vs. St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Georgetown vs. St. John's game 10,000...
-
Kentucky rallies to defeat Georgia
The Wildcats defeated the host Bulldogs, who were coming off an upset of Memphis
-
Big 12 fines WVU's Huggins $10K
Huggins slammed the officials for lack of consistency making calls after a road loss to the...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic