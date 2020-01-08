Iowa State vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kansas @ Iowa State

Current Records: Kansas 11-2; Iowa State 7-6

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones may be playing at home on Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point defeat. They will take on the #3 Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Kansas should still be riding high after a win, while the Cyclones will be looking to right the ship.

Iowa State needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 81-79 to the TCU Horned Frogs. Iowa State's loss came about despite a quality game from G Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 12 boards, and ten assists. That's Haliburton's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, winning 60-53. The Jayhawks can attribute much of their success to C Udoka Azubuike, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Azubuike has had at least 11 rebounds.

The Jayhawks' victory brought them up to 11-2 while the Cyclones' loss pulled them down to 7-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cyclones come into the contest boasting the 19th most points per game in college basketball at 80.2. The Jayhawks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.90% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Jayhawks slightly, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Kansas have won five out of their last nine games against Iowa State.