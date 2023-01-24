Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Iowa State

Current Records: Kansas State 17-2; Iowa State 14-4

What to Know

The #5 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the #12 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 75-69 on the road and the Cyclones taking the second 74-73.

K-State netted a 68-58 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday. K-State's guard Markquis Nowell did his thing and had 23 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Iowa State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 61-59 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Guard Jaren Holmes wasn't much of a difference maker for Iowa State; Holmes finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 14-5 ATS and the Cyclones 12-6.

Kansas State's win lifted them to 17-2 while Iowa State's loss dropped them down to 14-4. We'll see if K-State can repeat their recent success or if Iowa State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.95

Odds

The Cyclones are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Iowa State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Kansas State.