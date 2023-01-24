Who's Playing
Kansas State @ Iowa State
Current Records: Kansas State 17-2; Iowa State 14-4
What to Know
The #5 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the #12 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 75-69 on the road and the Cyclones taking the second 74-73.
K-State netted a 68-58 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday. K-State's guard Markquis Nowell did his thing and had 23 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, Iowa State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 61-59 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Guard Jaren Holmes wasn't much of a difference maker for Iowa State; Holmes finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.
The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 14-5 ATS and the Cyclones 12-6.
Kansas State's win lifted them to 17-2 while Iowa State's loss dropped them down to 14-4. We'll see if K-State can repeat their recent success or if Iowa State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.95
Odds
The Cyclones are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Iowa State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Kansas State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Iowa State 74 vs. Kansas State 73
- Feb 12, 2022 - Kansas State 75 vs. Iowa State 69
- Mar 06, 2021 - Kansas State 61 vs. Iowa State 56
- Dec 15, 2020 - Kansas State 74 vs. Iowa State 65
- Mar 07, 2020 - Kansas State 79 vs. Iowa State 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - Iowa State 73 vs. Kansas State 63
- Mar 15, 2019 - Iowa State 63 vs. Kansas State 59
- Feb 16, 2019 - Iowa State 78 vs. Kansas State 64
- Jan 12, 2019 - Kansas State 58 vs. Iowa State 57
- Feb 17, 2018 - Kansas State 78 vs. Iowa State 66
- Dec 29, 2017 - Kansas State 91 vs. Iowa State 75
- Feb 15, 2017 - Iowa State 87 vs. Kansas State 79
- Jan 24, 2017 - Iowa State 70 vs. Kansas State 65
- Feb 27, 2016 - Iowa State 80 vs. Kansas State 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Iowa State 76 vs. Kansas State 63