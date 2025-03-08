Familiar foes will face off in Big 12 men's college basketball action as the Kansas State Wildcats (15-15, 9-10) host the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones (22-8, 12-7) on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Kansas State enters Saturday's home tilt having won back-to-back games, and has played well at home despite struggling against conference opponents. Meanwhile, the Cyclones look to get back in the win column after falling in double overtime to No. 23 BYU 88-85.

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. The latest Kansas State vs. Iowa State odds from SportsLine consensus list Iowa State as the 6.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 140.5. The Cyclones are -286 favorites on the money line, while the Wildcats are +230 underdogs.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are the college basketball best bets for Kansas State vs. No. 10 Iowa State (on Paramount+) on Saturday:

Over 141.5 (-110)

A player from each team hit 20 points when these teams last met -- Wildcats guard Dug McDaniel and Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey -- and both players enter Saturday's matchup following multiple double-digit outings. Plus, the Cyclones have hit the Over in three of their last six games, including their 2OT loss to BYU.

The Pick: Over 141.5 -- The Over hits in 56% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Iowa State 75, Kansas State 69

Kansas State +230

Despite being inconsistent in Big 12 play this season, Kansas State is 10-5 at home and winning five of their last six at Bramlage Coliseum. They should also have a boost of confidence since they defeat the Cyclones earlier this season, securing a convincing 80-61 victory at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 10.

The Pick: Kansas State +230 -- The Wildcats win in 30% of simulations

Want more college basketball picks for Saturday?

