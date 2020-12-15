The Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is 1-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while K-State is 2-4 overall and 0-0 on the road. The Big 12 rivals play twice annually and Iowa State has won and covered in six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

However, neither team has covered against the spread so far this season with Kansas State at 0-5 and Iowa State at 0-3. The Cyclones are favored by eight points in the latest Iowa State vs. Kansas State odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 136.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas State:

Iowa State vs. Kansas State spread: Iowa State -8

Iowa State vs. Kansas State over-under: 138 points

What you need to know about Iowa State

The Cyclones found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 105-77 loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Friday. Guard Rasir Bolton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Bolton is one of four upperclassmen Cyclones who are scoring double-digits per game so far in the 2020-21 season. Senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands leads the team averaging 15.3 points per game. The former Illinois and DePaul transfer began his Iowa State career with 1,072 career points.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, the Wildcats escaped with a win this past Friday against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75. K-State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Davion Bradford led the charge as he had 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Senior guard Mike McGuirl currently leads the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 14.5 points per game and shooting 42.9 percent from the 3-point line. Iowa State ended up a good deal behind K-State when the two teams previously met in March, losing 79-63.

