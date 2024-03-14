The No. 2 seed Iowa State Cyclones (24-7) will try to begin a run to a conference tournament title when they face the No. 7 seed Kansas State Wildcats (19-13) in the 2024 Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. Iowa State received a bye after going 13-5 in the conference. Kansas State defeated Texas, 78-74, on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals. Iowa State and Kansas State split their two regular-season matchups with the home team winning each contest.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State spread: Iowa State -7.5

Iowa State vs. Kansas State over/under: 132.5 points

Iowa State vs. Kansas State money line: Iowa State: -330, Kansas State: +261

What to know about Kansas State

Senior guard Tylor Perry had 21 points, including going 10 of 10 from the foul line, to lead Kansas State to a 78-74 victory over Texas in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday. The standout performance broke a rough shooting stretch for Perry, who had eight total points on 2 of 16 shooting over his previous two games. Before those struggles, Perry had at least 26 points in back-to-back contests as he leads the team in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

K-State used a huge second half to erase a 10-point halftime deficit on Wednesday. The Wildcats outscored Texas, 49-35, in the second half en route to the victory as they hope to continue that run of offensive dominance into Thursday. Kansas State held Texas to 42.4% shooting, including 26.1% from beyond the arc. KSU held Big 12 teams to 40.5% shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage in the conference, including 29.4% on 3-pointers, also best in the Big 12. Kansas State defeated Iowa State, 65-58, in the final game of the regular season with a dominant defensive effort.

What to know about Iowa State

Iowa State is ranked No. 7 in the nation behind a dominant defense of its own. The Cyclones are allowing 64.2 ppg, the second-lowest in the Big 12, and are holding teams to 31.6% on 3-pointers, which is the third-best 3-point defense in the conference. Iowa State should be well rested, last playing on Saturday whereas Kansas State is playing for the second straight day. The Cyclones went 8-2 over their final 10 games heading into the Big 12 Tournament.

Junior guard Keshon Gilbert averages 13.5 points and 4.2 assists with sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey adding 12.5 points and 4.8 assists. The two guards lead a balanced scoring attack with four players averaging at least 10 ppg, and the offensive versatility is one of the team's strengths. It has had four different leading scorers over the last four games, making it a challenging opponent to gameplan for.

