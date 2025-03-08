A big game in The Little Apple will take place Saturday as Kansas State plays host to the slumping 10th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones in Manhattan, Kansas, for both teams' regular-season finale. The game is an afternoon tip on CBS, and K-State looks to keep its momentum rolling after rebounding from a four-game losing skid to end February.

Iowa State enters the game equally motivated after losses in three of its last four games, culminating with a double-overtime loss at home Tuesday to BYU. The Cyclones began the month of February with a jarring 19-point loss at home to Kansas State, and a win to avenge that loss could springboard them to postseason play with a spring in their step.

Bracketology: The top potential bid-stealers who could make bubble teams nervous on Selection Sunday Jerry Palm

How to watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State live

Date: Saturday, March 8 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Iowa State vs. Kansas State prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus

Iowa State's been dealt a rough hand the last few months with injuries to various players scattered throughout the schedule, leading to some inconsistencies after a 17-2 start. But coach T.J. Otzelberger said after the loss to BYU on Tuesday that being consistent is a choice and a byproduct of good habits. They should be plenty motivated after a gut-wrenching double-overtime loss to BYU, and I expect the Cyclones will be more than prepped for this one after a rough couple weeks. Pick: Iowa State -7.5

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.