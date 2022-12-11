Who's Playing

McNeese State @ No. 20 Iowa State

Current Records: McNeese State 3-6; Iowa State 7-2

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will square off against the #20 Iowa State Cyclones on the road at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

After constant struggles on the road, the Cowboys have finally found some success away from home. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 52-49 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers this past Friday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Iowa State and the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Iowa State falling 75-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jaren Holmes just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

McNeese State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 27-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

McNeese State is now 3-6 while Iowa State sits at 7-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cowboys are 353rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.3 on average. To make matters even worse for McNeese State, the Cyclones enter the game with 20.4 takeaways on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Iowa State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.24

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 27-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.