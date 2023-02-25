Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Iowa State
Current Records: Oklahoma 13-15; Iowa State 17-10
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #23 Iowa State Cyclones are heading back home. The Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The game between Iowa State and the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Iowa State falling 72-54. Guard Gabe Kalscheur had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 40 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, the contest between Oklahoma and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Oklahoma falling 74-63 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Oklahoma's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Tanner Groves, who had 16 points along with six boards.
Iowa State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Cyclones against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Iowa State is now 17-10 while the Sooners sit at 13-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa State ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Oklahoma is 21st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oklahoma.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Cyclones are a solid 7-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Iowa State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Oklahoma.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Iowa State 63 vs. Oklahoma 60
- Feb 19, 2022 - Iowa State 75 vs. Oklahoma 54
- Jan 08, 2022 - Oklahoma 79 vs. Iowa State 66
- Mar 10, 2021 - Oklahoma 79 vs. Iowa State 73
- Feb 20, 2021 - Oklahoma 66 vs. Iowa State 56
- Feb 06, 2021 - Oklahoma 79 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 12, 2020 - Oklahoma 90 vs. Iowa State 61
- Jan 11, 2020 - Iowa State 81 vs. Oklahoma 68
- Feb 25, 2019 - Iowa State 78 vs. Oklahoma 61
- Feb 04, 2019 - Iowa State 75 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Mar 02, 2018 - Oklahoma 81 vs. Iowa State 60
- Feb 10, 2018 - Iowa State 88 vs. Oklahoma 80
- Feb 11, 2017 - Iowa State 80 vs. Oklahoma 64
- Jan 21, 2017 - Iowa State 92 vs. Oklahoma 87
- Mar 10, 2016 - Oklahoma 79 vs. Iowa State 76
- Jan 18, 2016 - Iowa State 82 vs. Oklahoma 77
- Jan 02, 2016 - Oklahoma 87 vs. Iowa State 83