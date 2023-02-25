Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Iowa State

Current Records: Oklahoma 13-15; Iowa State 17-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #23 Iowa State Cyclones are heading back home. The Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The game between Iowa State and the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Iowa State falling 72-54. Guard Gabe Kalscheur had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 40 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, the contest between Oklahoma and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Oklahoma falling 74-63 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Oklahoma's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Tanner Groves, who had 16 points along with six boards.

Iowa State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Cyclones against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Iowa State is now 17-10 while the Sooners sit at 13-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa State ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Oklahoma is 21st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oklahoma.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a solid 7-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Iowa State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Oklahoma.