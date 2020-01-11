Iowa State vs. Oklahoma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

How to watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma basketball game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Iowa State

Current Records: Oklahoma 11-3; Iowa State 7-7

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Oklahoma is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Iowa State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Sooners beat the Texas Longhorns 72-62 on Wednesday. F Kristian Doolittle was the offensive standout of the matchup for Oklahoma, picking up 22 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa State has to be aching after a bruising 79-53 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday. The top scorers for Iowa State were G Rasir Bolton (12 points) and F Michael Jacobson (10 points).

Oklahoma's victory lifted them to 11-3 while Iowa State's defeat dropped them down to 7-7. We'll see if the Sooners can repeat their recent success or if the Cyclones bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa State have won six out of their last nine games against Oklahoma.

  • Feb 25, 2019 - Iowa State 78 vs. Oklahoma 61
  • Feb 04, 2019 - Iowa State 75 vs. Oklahoma 74
  • Mar 02, 2018 - Oklahoma 81 vs. Iowa State 60
  • Feb 10, 2018 - Iowa State 88 vs. Oklahoma 80
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Iowa State 80 vs. Oklahoma 64
  • Jan 21, 2017 - Iowa State 92 vs. Oklahoma 87
  • Mar 10, 2016 - Oklahoma 79 vs. Iowa State 76
  • Jan 18, 2016 - Iowa State 82 vs. Oklahoma 77
  • Jan 02, 2016 - Oklahoma 87 vs. Iowa State 83
Our Latest Stories