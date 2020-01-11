Iowa State vs. Oklahoma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Iowa State

Current Records: Oklahoma 11-3; Iowa State 7-7

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Oklahoma is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Iowa State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Sooners beat the Texas Longhorns 72-62 on Wednesday. F Kristian Doolittle was the offensive standout of the matchup for Oklahoma, picking up 22 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa State has to be aching after a bruising 79-53 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday. The top scorers for Iowa State were G Rasir Bolton (12 points) and F Michael Jacobson (10 points).

Oklahoma's victory lifted them to 11-3 while Iowa State's defeat dropped them down to 7-7. We'll see if the Sooners can repeat their recent success or if the Cyclones bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa State have won six out of their last nine games against Oklahoma.