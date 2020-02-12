Iowa State vs. Oklahoma odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 12 predictions from projection model

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma is 15-8 overall and 10-1 at home, while Iowa State is 10-13 overall and 0-7 on the road. Iowa State is 6-1 in its last seven meetings against the Sooners. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games against Big 12 opponents. The Sooners are favored by 10-points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds, while the over-under is set at 143. Before entering any Iowa State vs. Oklahoma picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State spread: Oklahoma -10

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State over-under: 143 points

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State money line: Oklahoma -561, Iowa State +413

What you need to know about Oklahoma

The Sooners were able to grind out a solid win over the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday, winning 69-59. Oklahoma can attribute much of their success to forward Kristian Doolittle, who posted a double-double with 27 points and 12 boards. For the season, Doolittle is averaging 14.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. In his first meeting against Iowa State this season, the senior forward finished with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in Oklahoma's 81-68 defeat.

Oklahoma also features a much more explosive offense on its home floor. In fact, the Sooners are averaging 73.92 points per game at home, which is three points higher than their season average of 70.87.

What you need to know about Iowa State

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Cyclones took down the Kansas State Wildcats 73-63 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Iowa State was forward Solomon Young, who had 20 points. Iowa State is led by Rasir Bolton and Tyrese Haliburton on offense, with both players averaging over 15 points per game. Haliburton also leads the Cyclones in rebounds (5.9), assists (6.5) and steals (2.5) per game.

In addition, the Cyclones have dominated this series recently, winning seven of their last 10 matchups against Oklahoma. However, Iowa State is 0-10 in its last 10 games on the road.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Iowa State picks

