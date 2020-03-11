Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: 2020 Big 12 Tournament picks, predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
A Big 12 tournament first round battle is on tap between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Sprint Center. Iowa State is 12-19 overall, while Oklahoma State is 17-14. The teams split their matchups during the regular season. Oklahoma State won the most recent matchup on Feb. 29, 73-61. The Cowboys are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State odds, and the over-under is set at 141.5. Before entering any Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State:
- Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State spread: Oklahoma State -6.5
- Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State over-under: 141.5 points
- Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State money line: Oklahoma State -288, Iowa State +232
What you need to know about Iowa State
The Cyclones lost to the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday, 79-63 on the road. Prentiss Nixon finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 28 minutes on the court. Solomon Young led Iowa State with 17 points. The Cyclones lost five of six regular season games heading into the postseason.
Despite losing five of their last six, the Cyclones will enter tonight's contest confident they can earn a victory. That's because Iowa State has dominated this series recently, winning 13 of its last 16 matchups against the Cowboys.
What you need to know about Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State made easy work of the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday in an 81-59 victory. Thomas Dziagwa shot 5-for-5 from downtown and finished with 19 points, while Cameron McGriff also added 19. Oklahoma State won three in a row and four of its last five to finish the regular season after an 0-8 start in league play.
Plus, the Cowboys have fared extremely well against the spread in their most recent outings. In fact, Oklahoma State is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games.
How to make Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State picks
The model has simulated Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State? And which side of the spread hits in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
