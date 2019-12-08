Iowa State vs. Seton Hall: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Iowa State vs. Seton Hall basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa State (home) vs. No. 16 Seton Hall (away)
Current Records: Iowa State 5-3; Seton Hall 6-2
What to Know
The Iowa State Cyclones will take on the #16 Seton Hall Pirates at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at James H. Hilton Coliseum.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Iowa State took down the UMKC Kangaroos 79-61. Four players on the Cyclones scored in the double digits: F Michael Jacobson (19), G Tyrese Haliburton (19), G Rasir Bolton (19), and F George Conditt IV (12).
Meanwhile, Seton Hall also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (30) and won 84-76 over Iowa State. Among those leading the charge for Seton Hall was F Sandro Mamukelashvili, who had 18 points in addition to six boards.
Their wins bumped Iowa State to 5-3 and Seton Hall to 6-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cyclones enter the contest with 82.8 points per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. The Pirates are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 19th most points per game in the league at 82. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Seton Hall won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 29, 2019 - Seton Hall 84 vs. Iowa State 76
