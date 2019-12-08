Iowa State vs. Seton Hall: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Iowa State (home) vs. No. 16 Seton Hall (away)
Current Records: Iowa State 5-3; Seton Hall 6-2
What to Know
The Iowa State Cyclones will be playing in front of their home fans against the #16 Seton Hall Pirates at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at James H. Hilton Coliseum.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Iowa State took down the UMKC Kangaroos 79-61. The Cyclones got double-digit scores from four players: F Michael Jacobson (19), G Tyrese Haliburton (19), G Rasir Bolton (19), and F George Conditt IV (12).
Meanwhile, Seton Hall also played a game with a lot of turnovers (30) and won 84-76 over the Cyclones. Seton Hall's F Sandro Mamukelashvili was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 18 points along with six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Iowa State are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Iowa State to 5-3 and Seton Hall to 6-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cyclones come into the contest boasting the 15th most points per game in the league at 82.8. The Pirates are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 19th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 82 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cyclones are a 3-point favorite against the Pirates.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cyclones, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 151
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seton Hall won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 29, 2019 - Seton Hall 84 vs. Iowa State 76
