A Big 12 battle is on tap between the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are 16-8 overall and 12-1 at home, while TCU is 17-8 overall and 2-5 on the road. The latest CBS Sports Bracketology from Jerry Palm has Iowa State into the 2023 NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed while TCU is projected as a No. 6 seed.

The two teams previously met on Jan. 5 with Iowa State earning a 69-67 victory as 5.5-point road underdogs. This time around, the Cyclones are favored by 4 points in the latest Iowa State vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 134.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for TCU vs. Iowa State:

Iowa State vs. TCU spread: Iowa State -4

Iowa State vs. TCU over/under: 134.5 points

Iowa State vs. TCU money line: Iowa State -180, TCU +152

What you need to know about Iowa State

Iowa State entered its contest against the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday without any home losses but stumbled and took a 64-56 hit to the loss column. Guard Gabe Kalscheur had a rough evening, finishing with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 38 minutes as Iowa State shot just 35.1% from the floor as a team.

However, the Cyclones did manage to force 16 turnovers defensively, and T.J. Otzelberger's squad has earned a reputation as one of the most harassing defenses in the nation. Iowa State has forced 17.6 turnovers per game this season, and TCU can be turnover-prone at times, giving the ball away 43 times during a current three-game losing streak.

What you need to know about TCU

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for TCU as it fell 72-68 to the Baylor Bears this past Saturday. Despite the loss, TCU had strong showings from guard Damion Baugh, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 assists in addition to seven boards, and forward JaKobe Coles, who had 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Horned Frogs were outscored beyond the 3-point line for the fifth game in a row on Saturday and they're 1-4 during that span. Shooting continues to be a general problem for Jamie Dixon's squad, as TCU shoots just 28.5% from beyond the arc for the season.

