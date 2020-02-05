Iowa State vs. West Virginia odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven model

The No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET tonight at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are 17-4 overall and 11-0 at home, while Iowa State is 9-12 overall and 0-6 on the road. West Virginia enters Wednesday's matchup having won six of its last eight games. The Cyclones, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six. The Mountaineers are favored by 11-points in the latest West Virginia vs. Iowa State odds, while the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Iowa State vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa State vs. West Virginia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for West Virginia vs. Iowa State:

Iowa State vs. West Virginia spread: West Virginia -11

Iowa State vs. West Virginia over-under: 144.5 points

Iowa State vs. West Virginia money line: West Virginia -720, Iowa State +506

What you need to know about West Virginia

West Virginia was able to grind out a solid victory over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, winning 66-57. It was another big night for West Virginia's forward Derek Culver, who dropped a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. The sophomore forward enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 11 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe both average over 11 points and nine rebounds per game for the Mountaineers.

Defensively, the Mountaineers are giving up just 61.3 points per game, which ranks 19th in the nation. In addition, West Virginia has won each of its last 14 games at home and the Mountaineers have covered the spread in four of their last five games played on a Wednesday.

What you need to know about Iowa State

Iowa State was close but was unable to secure the victory on Saturday as the Cyclones fell 72-68 to the Texas Longhorns. Guard Rasir Bolton had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 29 minutes on the court.

Despite losing three consecutive games, the Cyclones feature an explosive offense that can give any defense problems. In fact, Iowa State is scoring 74.7 points per game, and the Cyclones feature two players averaging over 15 points per contest. Bolton enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 15.2 points per game, while sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in points (15.7), rebounds (6.0), assists (6.8) and steals (2.5).

How to make Iowa State vs. West Virginia picks

The model has simulated West Virginia vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins West Virginia vs. Iowa State? And which side of the spread hits in 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Iowa State vs. West Virginia spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.