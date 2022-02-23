The Iowa State Cyclones and the West Virginia Mountaineers square off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are 18-9 overall and 13-4 at home, while West Virginia has lost 11 of its last 12 games and is just 1-8 on the road this season. Guard Taz Sherman scored 16 points in West Virginia's 79-63 win against Iowa State on Feb. 8, which was their only win since January 11.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia spread: Iowa State -5

Iowa State vs. West Virginia over-under: 132.5 points

What you need to know about West Virginia

West Virginia came up short against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, 77-67. Sherman was the top scorer for the Mountaineers and finished with 23 points. Kedrian Johnson also had a solid performance, recording 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in the loss. West Virginia shot well enough as a team, and made 37.5 percent of its 3-pointers, but TCU shot 53.7 percent from the floor and all of the Horned Frogs starters scored in double-figures.

Things for West Virginia really took a turn for the worse at the start of conference play, and one of the things that has been tripping the Mountaineers up is their discipline. West Virginia averages 18.1 personal fouls per game in Big 12 play, which is second-most in the conference. The Mountaineers will hope that doesn't hurt them on Wednesday, as Iowa State hits just 69 percent of its free-throws this season.

What you need to know about Iowa State

Iowa State won its game against the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday by a conclusive 75-54 score. Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington scored a game-high 22 points in the win. Brockington is the third-most productive scorer in the Big 12 this season behind Kansas' Ochai Agbaji and Sherman, with 17.3 points per game.

Iowa State ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.9 on average. However, Wednesday could end with numerous changes in possession as West Virginia averages 15.6. Tyrese Hunter is Iowa State's best on-ball defender this season and averages 1.7 steals per game. Hunter is also the Cyclones' second-best scorer, with a 11 points per contest.

