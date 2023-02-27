The Iowa State Cyclones will try to get back on track when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday night. Iowa State has lost five of its last six games and is riding a three-game losing streak, falling to Oklahoma by 11 points on Saturday. West Virginia is eyeing a season sweep in this series, as it notched a 76-71 victory over the Cyclones earlier this month.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia spread: Iowa State -4

Iowa State vs. West Virginia over/under: 134 points

Iowa State vs. West Virginia money line: Iowa State -190, West Virginia +158

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State might not be in great form right now, but West Virginia has lost four of its last five games heading into this contest. The Mountaineers are coming off a crushing loss, falling to No. 3 Kansas in a 76-74 thriller on Saturday. They are facing an Iowa State team that is motivated to get revenge for its loss in the first meeting between these teams.

The Cyclones have been difficult to beat at home, winning 13 of their last 15 games at Hilton Coliseum. They are led by senior guard Jaren Holmes, who is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Senior guard Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 12.3 points per game, while senior guard Caleb Grill is adding 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Why West Virginia can cover

Iowa State's recent struggles became even more alarming when the Cyclones lost a rare home game on Saturday, falling to Oklahoma by double digits as 7-point favorites. They blew an early 11-point lead to the Sooners, who had lost nine of their previous 11 games. Iowa State shot just 31% from the floor, including 14 of 43 from 2-point range.

Senior guard Erik Stevenson leads West Virginia with 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, while senior forward Tre Mitchell is adding 11.8 points and 5.4 boards. Senior guard Kedrian Johnson is also in double figures with 10.7 points and 3.1 assists. West Virginia has won seven of the last eight games between these teams, and Iowa State has only covered the spread once in its last six outings.

