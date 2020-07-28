Watch Now: Arizona State Redshirting Entire Swimming & Diving Team Amid Covid-19 Concerns ( 3:10 )

Iowa announced Tuesday that it is pausing basketball workouts for 14 days after two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The shutdown comes eight days after NCAA rules allowed for programs to begin conducting eight hours per week of basketball activities.

"Following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contract tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff," read a statement from the Iowa athletic department. "This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for this individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus."

Several football programs, including Big Ten teams Michigan State and Rutgers, have paused workouts for 14 days due to COVID-19 cases. But the Hawkeyes are the first Division I basketball program to publicly announce a shutdown since team activities were permitted to resume last week.

Programs across the country have varied in their approaches to the eight hours per week of permitted activity, with some phasing their players back into the gym in smaller groups and others waiting until this week or longer to start the workouts.

Teams are allowed eight hours per week of activities until the first day of classes or until Sept. 15, whichever comes first. The first day of classes at Iowa is August 24, according to the university's website. That would leave the basketball program with two weeks to conduct activities once the 14-day pause is over.