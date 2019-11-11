Iowa vs. DePaul live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Iowa (home) vs. DePaul (away)

Current Records: Iowa 1-0; DePaul 3-0

Last Season Records: Iowa 22-11; DePaul 15-15

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will stay at home another game and welcome the DePaul Blue Demons at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

Iowa entered their game last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, they took down the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 87-60. Iowa's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Luka Garza, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds, and F Joe Wieskamp, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, DePaul took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 70-59. DePaul G Charlie Moore looked sharp as he shot 5 for 9 from downtown and finished with 27 points.

Their wins bumped the Hawkeyes to 1-0 and DePaul to 3-0. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa was 28th best (top 10%) in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 78.3 on average. DePaul displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 39th in college basketball in field goal percentage, closing the year with 47.10% overall (top 7%). We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 9-point favorite against the Blue Demons.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.