Iowa vs. DePaul odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for November 11 from proven computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between DePaul and Iowa. Here are the results:
The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the DePaul Blue Demons at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is 1-0 while DePaul is 3-0. The matchup is part of the 2019 Gavitt Tipoff Games, an early-season series between the Big East and the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes are favored by nine points in the latest Iowa vs. DePaul odds, while the over-under is set at 150. Before entering any DePaul vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It began the 2019-20 season hitting 60 percent of its top-rated spread selections. Anybody who has followed it has seen some big returns.
Now, it has simulated Iowa vs. DePaul 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Iowa gave its fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opene .as the Hawkeyes took down SIU-Edwardsville 87-60. Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp were among the main playmakers for the Hawkeyes as the former posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds and the latter had 16 points.
Garza is the returning leading scorer from an Iowa squad that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season. He now has six career double-doubles. Jordan Bohannon, who had hip surgery in May, saw his consecutive start streak end at 96,
Meanwhile, DePaul took down Farleigh Dickinson 70-59. Among those leading the charge for DePaul was Charlie Moore, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 27 points, Moore is pacing the Blue Demons with 19.3 points per game and 5.0 assists per game. DePaul has won its three games by 11,19 and 18 points. All of their victories came in a span of four nights last week.
A couple of offensive numbers from last season to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawkeyes were 28th best in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 78.3 on average. The Blue Demons displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 39th in college basketball in field goal percentage, closing the year with 47.10 percent overall (top 7 percent).
So who wins Iowa vs. DePaul? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Iowa vs. DePaul spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
