The 15th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes make their NCAA Tournament debut when they face the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes in a first-round matchup on Saturday. The Antelopes (17-6), who finished first in the Western Athletic Conference at 9-3, defeated New Mexico State 74-56 in the WAC Tournament title game. The Hawkeyes (21-8), who finished third in the Big Ten at 14-6, lost to eventual Big Ten champion Illinois 82-71 in the conference tournament semifinals. Iowa's No. 2 seed is tied for the best in school history. The Hawkeyes were also a 2-seed in 1985 and 1993.

Tip-off in this 2021 NCAA Tournament matchup from Indiana Farmers Coliseum is set for 6:25 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Hawkeyes are 14-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Grand Canyon odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 145.

Grand Canyon vs. Iowa spread: Iowa -14

Grand Canyon vs. Iowa over-under: 145 points

Grand Canyon vs. Iowa money line: Grand Canyon +850, Iowa -1600

GCU: Allowed 61.1 points per game, ninth-best in Division 1

IOWA: Making its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance under 11th-year head coach Fran McCaffery

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes have won eight of their last 10 games, dating back to Feb. 10. They are led by senior center Luka Garza, who was named National Player of the Year and was a unanimous first-team All-American. Garza ranks first in the NCAA in total points (687), third in points per game (23.7) and 10th in double-doubles (13). He has scored 613 points against Associated Press Top 25 teams, the most by any player since the start of the 2019-20 season. He is the first player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 900 rebounds, 150 blocked shots and 100 3-pointers.

Junior guard Joe Wieskamp ranks second on the team in points per game (14.7) and rebounds per game (6.6). He ranks third in the Big Ten in 3-pointers made per game (2.44) and eighth in defensive rebounds per game (5.44). He leads all players in 3-point accuracy, making 49.5 percent of his attempts in Big Ten play. Wieskamp, who was a third-team all-conference honoree a year ago, has scored in double figures 23 times this season, including 20 or more points five times.

Why Grand Canyon can cover

The Antelopes, who joined Division 1 in 2013-2014, look to snap the WAC's 12-game tournament losing streak dating back to 2007, when Nevada posted the conference's last win. Grand Canyon is led by senior center Asbjorn Midtgaard, who leads all of Division 1 with a 71.4 field goal percentage. He is averaging 14 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He has scored in double figures 19 times and posted 11 double-doubles, including a 16-point, 16-rebound effort at Seattle on Feb. 27.

Also powering the Grand Canyon offense is senior center Alessandro Lever, who is averaging 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is hitting on 51.1 percent of his field goals, including 39.2 percent of his 3-point attempts. He has reached double figures in 17 games, including one double-double, a 19-point, 10-rebound effort against California Baptist. His top scoring performance was 24 points at Seattle on Feb. 26.

How to make Grand Canyon vs. Iowa picks

