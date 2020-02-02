Iowa vs. Illinois: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Illinois @ Iowa

Current Records: Illinois 16-5; Iowa 15-6

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the #19 Illinois Fighting Illini and the #18 Iowa Hawkeyes at 1 p.m. ET this afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Fighting Illini are coming into the matchup hot, having won seven in a row.

Illinois beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 59-51 last week. Illinois can attribute much of their success to guard Andres Feliz, who had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds, and center Kofi Cockburn, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa came up short against the Maryland Terrapins last Thursday, falling 82-72. One thing holding the Hawkeyes back was the mediocre play of guard Joe Toussaint, who did not have his best game; he played for 26 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Illinois' victory brought them up to 16-5 while Iowa's loss pulled them down to 15-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Fighting Illini enter the game with only 63.9 points allowed per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. But Iowa comes into the contest boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 79.2. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Iowa have won five out of their last eight games against Illinois.