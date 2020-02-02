Iowa vs. Illinois: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Iowa vs. Illinois basketball game
Who's Playing
Illinois @ Iowa
Current Records: Illinois 16-5; Iowa 15-6
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the #19 Illinois Fighting Illini and the #18 Iowa Hawkeyes at 1 p.m. ET this afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Fighting Illini are coming into the matchup hot, having won seven in a row.
Illinois beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 59-51 last week. Illinois can attribute much of their success to guard Andres Feliz, who had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds, and center Kofi Cockburn, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Iowa came up short against the Maryland Terrapins last Thursday, falling 82-72. One thing holding the Hawkeyes back was the mediocre play of guard Joe Toussaint, who did not have his best game; he played for 26 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Illinois' victory brought them up to 16-5 while Iowa's loss pulled them down to 15-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Fighting Illini enter the game with only 63.9 points allowed per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. But Iowa comes into the contest boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 79.2. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Iowa have won five out of their last eight games against Illinois.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Iowa 83 vs. Illinois 62
- Jan 20, 2019 - Iowa 95 vs. Illinois 71
- Feb 28, 2018 - Iowa 96 vs. Illinois 87
- Jan 11, 2018 - Iowa 104 vs. Illinois 97
- Feb 18, 2017 - Illinois 70 vs. Iowa 66
- Jan 25, 2017 - Illinois 76 vs. Iowa 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Illinois 68 vs. Iowa 66
- Feb 07, 2016 - Iowa 77 vs. Illinois 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Houston player ejected for biting
Jarreau was thrown out the game after replays showed he may have bit a Bearcat
-
College hoops winners and losers
Saturday was a big day for upsets and underdogs in college basketball
-
Leonard sees SDSU stay undefeated
Leonard saw the best San Diego State basketball team since his time with the Aztecs on Saturday
-
Duke flexes muscle in win over Syracuse
One day into February, it's looking more and more like Duke is going to have the Freshman of...
-
Auburn continues recent mastery of UK
The No. 17 Tigers defeated the No. 13 Wildcats for the second consecutive time Saturday
-
TU sinks Shockers at the buzzer
Elijah Joiner sunk the game-winner in front of his dad, who hadn't seen him play at Tulsa until...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home