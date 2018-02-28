Iowa vs. Illinois odds: Big Ten tournament picks from expert who's 56-33

The Big Ten Tournament tips off Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden with Iowa against Illinois. The line has already been on the move, with Illinois now favored by one point after sportsbooks opened it as a pick 'em. In a postseason battle that oddsmakers view as virtually even, you need to see what SportsLine analyst Adam Thompson has to say.



Thompson is an award-winning editor and journalist with nearly 20 years of experience covering college athletics and is a documented 56-33 on college basketball picks this season. Anybody who has been following him is heading into March with a nice profit.



Now, he has analyzed this Big 10 Tournament showdown from every possible angle and locked in his pick. You can see that only over at SportsLine.



Thompson has taken into account Iowa's huge struggles late in the season.



The Hawkeyes (13-18, 4-14) salvaged some degree of momentum with a win over Northwestern to close the regular season, but they lost six of their last seven overall. None of their four conference wins came against a team with a winning record in Big Ten play.



But just because Iowa has struggled down the stretch doesn't mean Illinois will be able to advance.



The Fighting Illini (14-17, 4-14) lost six of eight down the stretch and dropped an overtime game against Iowa earlier in the season. The Fighting Illini's defense, which ranks barely inside the top 200, will be tested against an Iowa offense that scores almost 80 points per game.



Thompson has evaluated all of these circumstances and locked in his against-the-spread pick. He knows there's an x-factor that will be the difference, and you can only see the pick over at SportsLine.



So what side do you need to be all over in Illinois vs. Iowa? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Illinois-Iowa you should back, and what the x-factor for this matchup will be, all from a proven college basketball expert who has crushed college basketball this season.