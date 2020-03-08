Iowa vs. Illinois odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 8 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini are set to square off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at the State Farm Center. Both teams are 20-10; the Fighting Illini are 14-3 at home, while the Hawkeyes are 4-6 on the road. Illinois enters Sunday's showdown having won four of its last five games. Iowa, meanwhile, has lost two of its last three. The Fighting Illini are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Illinois vs. Iowa odds, and the over-under is set at 147.5. Before entering any Iowa vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Iowa. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa vs. Illinois:

Illinois vs. Iowa spread: Illinois -3.5

Illinois vs. Iowa over-under: 147.5 points

Illinois vs. Iowa money line: Illinois -165, Iowa +159

What you need to know about Illinois

Illinois came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday, falling 71-63. One thing holding Illinois back was the mediocre play of guard Trent Frazier, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Despite their most recent setback, the Fighting Illini will enter Sunday's contest confident they can secure a victory on their home floor. That's because Illinois is 12-3 in its last 15 games against Iowa at home.

What you need to know about Iowa

The Hawkeyes came up short against the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday, falling 77-68. Iowa's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Luka Garza, who posted a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks. For the season, Garza is averaging 23.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. In his first meeting against Illinois this season, Garza filled the stat sheet with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

In addition, Iowa has dominated this series of late. In fact, the Hawkeyes are 5-0 in their last five meetings against Illinois.

How to make Illinois vs. Iowa picks

The model has simulated Illinois vs. Iowa 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Illinois vs. Iowa spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.