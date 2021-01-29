The No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes (12-3) will attempt to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season when they visit the 19th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (10-5) on Friday in a Big Ten Conference matchup. The Hawkeyes are coming off a rare home setback -- 81-69 vs. Indiana -- that dropped them three spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25 rankings. Illinois has been idle since snapping a two-game slide with a 79-65 victory over Penn State on Jan. 19.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. The Illini are two-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Illinois odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 161.5.

Iowa vs. Illinois spread: Fighting Illini -2

Iowa vs. Illinois over-under: 161.5 points

Iowa vs. Illinois money line: Hawkeyes +110; Fighting Illini -130

IOWA: G CJ Fredrick is questionable with a lower-leg injury

ILL: The Illini rank sixth nationally in rebounding margin (+10.8)

Why Iowa can cover



Senior center Luka Garza tops the nation in scoring with an average of 26.9 points and needs 37 to join Roy Marble as the only 2,000-point scorers in school history. The lone unanimous selection on the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team, he is shooting 61 percent overall from the floor and 46.2 percent from 3-point range. He had his seventh double-double of the season last time out and burned the Illini for 53 points in two meetings a year ago.

With Garza scoring 30 points six times, the high-octane Hawkeyes rank second nationally and pace the Big Ten with an average of 90.7 points. They also are No. 1 in the country in offensive efficiency, scoring 124.6 points per 100 possessions, according to the latest KenPom ratings. Iowa has posted a victory margin of at least 15 points in 10 of its 12 victories and has 19 scoring runs of at least 10-0 or better.

Why Illinois can cover

Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu is second to Garza in the Big Ten scoring race at 21.7 points per game while sophomore 7-footer Kofi Cockburn tops the conference with an average of 10.3 rebounds. Dosunmu has three 30-point outings on the season and also averages 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 49 percent overall. He scored 17 points last season as the Illini snapped a five-game slide in the series to improve to 63-17 vs. Iowa in Champaign.

Cockburn had 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 79-65 victory over Penn State in Illinois' last game. It was his nation-leading 11th double-double of the season and sixth in a row, a span in which he is averaging 12 boards while shooting a blistering 75.4 percent (42 of 57). He leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage (70.1) and ranks sixth in blocked shots (1.5).

