The No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is 12-2 overall and 9-0 at home, while IU is 8-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. Iowa has won two of the last three head-to-head meetings in the series but it's been Indiana that has actually covered the spread in two of those three meetings.

And when these teams met last February, it was Indiana who scored a decisive 89-77 victory as a three-point favorite. This time around, the Hawkeyes are favored by 10 points in the latest Iowa vs. Indiana odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 149.5. Before entering any Indiana vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Iowa vs. Indiana spread: Iowa -10

Iowa vs. Indiana over-under: 149.5 points

Iowa vs. Indiana money line: Iowa -650, Indiana +450

What you need to know about Iowa

The Hawkeyes made easy work of the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday and carried off a 96-73 win. Iowa can attribute much of its success to center Luka Garza, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten boards, and guard Joe Wieskamp, who had 16 points.

Garza continues to make a strong case as the National Player of the Year while averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He had 38 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots when the Hawkeyes lost to the Hoosiers last February.

What you need to know about Indiana

Meanwhile, the game between IU and the Purdue Boilermakers last week was not particularly close, with IU falling 81-69. The Hoosiers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 25 points, and Race Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jackson-Davis had 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots in Indiana's win over Iowa last season.

