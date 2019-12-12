Iowa vs. Iowa State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 12 from proven simulation

The Iowa State Cyclones will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is 6-3 overall and 5-0 at home, while Iowa is 7-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Cyclones have won two in a row and three of their past four games. The Hawkeyes have won six of their past eight games. The Cyclones are favored by four points in the latest Iowa State vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under is set at 157.5. Before entering any Iowa vs. Iowa State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Iowa State vs. Iowa 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Cyclones prevailed over Seton Hall 76-66 on Sunday in a contest that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers. The Cyclones' success was spearheaded by the efforts of George Conditt IV, who had 17 points in addition to six boards and five blocks, and Tyrese Haliburton, who had 17 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

The the Cyclones avenged an 84-76 loss on Nov. 29. The rematch was part of the Big East/Big 12 Alliance series. Iowa State won despite missing 15 of 19 free-throw attempts.

Meanwhile, Iowa made easy work of Minnesota and took a 72-52 victory in its last outing. Joe Wieskamp was the offensive standout of the matchup for Iowa, as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six boards. Luka Garza added 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes hit eight of their first 16 3-point attempts and eventually opened up a 17-point second-half lead.

So who wins Iowa vs. Iowa State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Iowa vs. Iowa State spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.