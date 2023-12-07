The Iowa Hawkeyes will visit the Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday evening. Iowa State is 6-2 overall and 4-0 at home, while Iowa is 5-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. This in-state rivalry between the two schools across all sports is known as the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, and Iowa currently leads the 2023 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series with four wins versus three losses.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones are favored by 7 points in the latest Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 154.5 points. Before entering any Iowa State vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 season on a 98-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 10-2 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Iowa vs. Iowa State:

Iowa State vs. Iowa spread: Iowa State -7

Iowa State vs. Iowa over/under: 154.5 points

Iowa State vs. Iowa money line: Iowa State: -306, Iowa: +246

What you need to know about Iowa

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Iowa's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. The Hawkeyes were the victim of a bruising 87-68 defeat at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday. Ben Krikke led the losing side with 16 points, but Tony Perkins (12 points) was the only other player in double figures.

Despite the off-night, Iowa is among the most explosive teams in the nation, ranking 10th with 87.9 points per game. Few teams take care of the ball as well as the Hawkeyes, who average the ninth-fewest turnovers per game despite playing at the 27th-fastest adjusted pace. Freshman Owen Freeman has been a standout off the bench as he ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 2.0 blocks per game despite logging only 15.5 minutes per night. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Iowa State

Iowa State has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 19 points or more this season. It blew past the Depaul Blue Demons 99-80 last Friday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as Iowa State did. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Iowa State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tamin Lipsey, who dropped a triple-double on 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Another player making a difference was Tre King, who scored 24 points.

Iowa State is among the best defensive teams in the country, holding opponents to 58.9 PPG, the sixth-fewest in college basketball. It ranks in the top eight in both steals per game and turnovers forced per game, and Lipsey's 3.0 steals per night rank eighth in the NCAA. The Cyclones are 4-0 against the spread at home this year, with a staggering 45.5-point average margin of victory, but this will be their first home contest against a team from a major conference. See which team to pick here.

How to make Iowa State vs. Iowa picks

The model has simulated Iowa vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

So who wins Iowa vs. Iowa State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Iowa vs. Iowa State spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 98-61 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.