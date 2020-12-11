The third-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes look to continue their torrid scoring pace when they take on the visiting Iowa State Cyclones in non-conference action on Friday. The Hawkeyes (4-0) have opened their season by scoring 93 or more points in their first four games for the first time in program history. Iowa is tough to beat on its home court, having won 17 of its last 18. The Hawkeyes have also dominated their non-conference schedule, having won 68 of their last 73 non-league games.

Tip-off from Carver-Hawkeye Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET. Iowa leads the all-time series 46-27, including a 29-7 mark at home. The Hawkeyes are 14-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Iowa State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 158.5. Before making any Iowa State vs. Iowa picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Iowa vs. Iowa State spread: Iowa -14

Iowa vs. Iowa State over-under: 158.5 points

ISU: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cyclones have had a nine-day layoff between games, their longest since 1934-35

IOWA: Redshirt senior guard Jordan Bohannon led all scorers with 24 points against No. 16 North Carolina. Prior to Tuesday, senior center Luka Garza had led the team in scoring in 17 of the past 18 games

Why Iowa can cover



Garza is averaging a double-double with 29.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. His scoring average is tops in the country. Garza's streak of scoring 20 or more points ended in Iowa's last outing against North Carolina when he scored 16 points. Garza, who is 18 points from moving into sixth place on the Hawkeyes' all-time scoring list, has been prolific this season and has scored 30 points or more in the first half of two games -- Southern and Western Illinois.

Also leading the Iowa scoring attack is junior forward Joe Wieskamp, who is second on the team averaging 13.8 points per game. He also is averaging 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Against North Carolina, he totaled season highs in scoring (19), rebounds (9) and 3-pointers (5). He also dished out a career-high five assists. He has started all 70 games of his collegiate career.

Why Iowa State can cover

The Cyclones have won seven of the past 11 games against the in-state rival Hawkeyes. Leading Iowa State is senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, a graduate transfer from DePaul. Coleman-Lands has scored 1,101 career points and has 240 career made 3-pointers. He leads the Cyclones in scoring, averaging 14.5 points per game, hitting 46.2 percent of his field goals. He is also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Redshirt senior forward Solomon Young has also had a hot hand to start the season. He is tied for second on the team in scoring, averaging 13 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 60 percent of his field goals, second-best mark in the Big 12. It is the fifth season he has played for the Cyclones. On Dec. 2 against South Dakota State, he posted his fourth career 20-point game.

