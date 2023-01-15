Who's Playing

Maryland @ Iowa

Current Records: Maryland 11-5; Iowa 11-6

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes won both of their matches against the Maryland Terrapins last season (80-75 and 110-87) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. The Hawkeyes and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa beat Michigan 93-84. Four players on Iowa scored in the double digits: forward Kris Murray (27), guard Payton Sandfort (26), forward Filip Rebraca (13), and guard Josh Dix (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Filip Rebraca has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins bagged an 80-73 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes last week. Maryland's guard Jahmir Young looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Iowa to 11-6 and Maryland to 11-5. In Iowa's win, Payton Sandfort had 26 points along with seven boards and Kris Murray had 27 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks. We'll see if the Terrapins have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.38

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawkeyes, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Iowa and Maryland both have five wins in their last ten games.