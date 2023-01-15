Who's Playing
Maryland @ Iowa
Current Records: Maryland 11-5; Iowa 11-6
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes won both of their matches against the Maryland Terrapins last season (80-75 and 110-87) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. The Hawkeyes and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa beat Michigan 93-84. Four players on Iowa scored in the double digits: forward Kris Murray (27), guard Payton Sandfort (26), forward Filip Rebraca (13), and guard Josh Dix (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Filip Rebraca has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Terrapins bagged an 80-73 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes last week. Maryland's guard Jahmir Young looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds.
The Hawkeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Iowa to 11-6 and Maryland to 11-5. In Iowa's win, Payton Sandfort had 26 points along with seven boards and Kris Murray had 27 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks. We'll see if the Terrapins have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.38
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawkeyes, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Iowa and Maryland both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Iowa 110 vs. Maryland 87
- Jan 03, 2022 - Iowa 80 vs. Maryland 75
- Jan 07, 2021 - Iowa 89 vs. Maryland 67
- Jan 30, 2020 - Maryland 82 vs. Iowa 72
- Jan 10, 2020 - Iowa 67 vs. Maryland 49
- Feb 19, 2019 - Maryland 66 vs. Iowa 65
- Jan 07, 2018 - Maryland 91 vs. Iowa 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - Iowa 83 vs. Maryland 69
- Jan 19, 2017 - Maryland 84 vs. Iowa 76
- Jan 28, 2016 - Maryland 74 vs. Iowa 68