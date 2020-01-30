Iowa vs. Maryland odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven projection model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Iowa and Maryland.
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 15 Maryland Terrapins will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Xfinity Center. Maryland is 16-4 overall and 11-0 at home, while Iowa is 15-5 overall and 3-2 on the road. Iowa has won five straight games. Maryland is going for its fourth consecutive victory. The Terrapins are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Maryland vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Iowa vs. Maryland picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Terrapins vs. Hawkeyes. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Terrapins vs. Hawkeyes:
- Terrapins vs. Hawkeyes spread: Terrapins -5.5
- Terrapins vs. Hawkeyes over-under: 144.5 points
- Terrapins vs. Hawkeyes money line: Maryland -251, Iowa 202
What you need to know about Maryland
The Terrapins escaped with a win on Sunday against Indiana by the margin of a single free throw, 77-76. It was another big night for forward Jalen Smith, who dropped a double-double on a career-high 29 points and 11 rebounds. His layup with 14.5 seconds left finished off the victory for the Terrapins. Maryland scored the game's final seven points to wrap up the win. Maryland overcame an eight-point halftime deficit and a six-point Indiana lead with 1:25 left. Anthony Cowan Jr. had 18 points for Maryland.
What you need to know about Iowa
The Hawkeyes didn't have much room to spare in their contest with Wisconsin on Monday, but they still walked away with a 68-62 victory. Four players on Iowa scored in double digits: Luka Garza (21), CJ Fredrick (17), Joe Wieskamp (12) and Joe Toussaint (11). Garza also had 18 rebounds. The Hawkeyes erased a 12-point deficit with 7:13 remaining. They scored 19 of the game's next 21 points and took the lead for good with 1:20 left.
The Hawkeyes made easy work of the Terrapins when these teams met on Jan. 10, 67-49.
How to make Maryland vs. Iowa picks
The model has simulated Maryland vs. Iowa 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Maryland vs, Iowa? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Iowa vs. Maryland spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
