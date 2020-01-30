Iowa vs. Maryland odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven projection model

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 15 Maryland Terrapins will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Xfinity Center. Maryland is 16-4 overall and 11-0 at home, while Iowa is 15-5 overall and 3-2 on the road. Iowa has won five straight games. Maryland is going for its fourth consecutive victory. The Terrapins are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Maryland vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any Iowa vs. Maryland picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Terrapins vs. Hawkeyes spread: Terrapins -5.5

Terrapins vs. Hawkeyes over-under: 144.5 points

Terrapins vs. Hawkeyes money line: Maryland -251, Iowa 202

What you need to know about Maryland

The Terrapins escaped with a win on Sunday against Indiana by the margin of a single free throw, 77-76. It was another big night for forward Jalen Smith, who dropped a double-double on a career-high 29 points and 11 rebounds. His layup with 14.5 seconds left finished off the victory for the Terrapins. Maryland scored the game's final seven points to wrap up the win. Maryland overcame an eight-point halftime deficit and a six-point Indiana lead with 1:25 left. Anthony Cowan Jr. had 18 points for Maryland.

What you need to know about Iowa

The Hawkeyes didn't have much room to spare in their contest with Wisconsin on Monday, but they still walked away with a 68-62 victory. Four players on Iowa scored in double digits: Luka Garza (21), CJ Fredrick (17), Joe Wieskamp (12) and Joe Toussaint (11). Garza also had 18 rebounds. The Hawkeyes erased a 12-point deficit with 7:13 remaining. They scored 19 of the game's next 21 points and took the lead for good with 1:20 left.

The Hawkeyes made easy work of the Terrapins when these teams met on Jan. 10, 67-49.

