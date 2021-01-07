The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes will look to avoid the upset when they take on the Maryland Terrapins in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Thursday. The Terrapins (6-5) already have one top-10 upset on their resume after stunning No. 8 Wisconsin on Dec. 28 at Madison. Maryland, which is 12th in the league at 1-4, has lost five of seven after starting the season 4-0. The Hawkeyes (9-2), meanwhile, are tied for third in the Big Ten with Wisconsin at 3-1.

Tip-off from Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Maryland leads the all-time series 7-4, including a 3-1 edge at home. The Hawkeyes are six-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Maryland odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 154.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Iowa picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Maryland vs. Iowa. Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa vs. Maryland:

Iowa vs. Maryland spread: Iowa -6

Iowa vs. Maryland over-under: 154.5 points

Iowa vs. Maryland money line: Iowa -270; Maryland +220

IA: Is 6-0 this season when senior Jordan Bohannon makes multiple 3-pointers

MD: Has won 15 consecutive games when outrebounding its opponent

Why Iowa can cover



Senior center Luka Garza continues his torrid scoring pace and is averaging 27.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and two blocks per game. Garza ranks first in the country in points per game and seventh in double-doubles with five. He has scored 409 points against AP top 25 teams, the most by any player since the start of 2019-20. Garza scored his 1,000th conference point at Minnesota on Dec. 25 and is one of only four Hawkeyes to reach that milestone.

Also powering Iowa is junior forward Joe Wieskamp, who averages 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is hitting 46.1 percent of his field goals, including 38.8 percent from 3-point range. He is a 72.9 percent foul shooter. Wieskamp has reached double figures in nine of 11 games, including 20 points against top-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 19 and against Northern Illinois on Dec. 13. He has fallen one rebound shy of a double-double on four occasions.

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins have three players averaging in double digits, including junior guard Eric Ayala. Ayala has scored in double figures in nine of 11 games, including a season-high 23 points against La Salle on Dec. 22. He had 17 points in the upset win at Wisconsin. For the season, Ayala averages 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal per game. He is making 86 percent of his free throws.

Also leading the Maryland offense is sophomore forward Donta Scott. In 11 games this year, Scott is averaging 12.9 points, a team-high 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. Scott is converting on 63 percent of his shots from the floor, including 57.6 percent from 3-point range. He has also reached double figures in nine of 11 games, including a season-high 20 points against Rutgers.

How to make Iowa vs. Maryland picks

The model is leaning over on the total, with the simulations suggesting that Garza will score more than 20 points, while Ayala will hit double figure.

So who wins Maryland vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread has all the value?