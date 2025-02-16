We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on the schedule as the Maryland Terrapins and Iowa Hawkeyes are set to tip at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Xfinity Center. Maryland is 19-6 overall and 14-1 at home, while Iowa is 14-10 overall and 1-5 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Maryland is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Maryland odds, and the over/under is 160.5 points.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Maryland vs. Iowa spread: Maryland -10.5

Maryland vs. Iowa over/under: 160.5 points

Maryland vs. Iowa money line: Maryland: -667, Iowa: +447

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland is returning to its home court after beating Nebraska on the road, despite the fact Nebraska has dominated at home this season. Maryland came out on top against Nebraska by a score of 83-75 on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Terrapins.

Maryland's victory was a true team effort, with several players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Derik Queen, who dropped a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Selton Miguel was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus two steals. Maryland is 10-0 in its last 10 games at home and 4-1 in its past five games against an opponent from the Big Ten.

Why Iowa can cover

Meanwhile, Iowa can finally bid farewell to its three-game losing streak thanks to its game on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes walked away with an 84-73 win over Rutgers. Among those leading the charge was Josh Dix, who went 11 for 17 en route to 26 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Brock Harding, who scored 13 points in addition to seven assists and three steals.

Iowa has also won four of the past six meetings against the Terrapins. The Hawkeyes are led offensively by Payton Sandfort, who's averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. The senior is knocking down 40.3% of his field goals and 34.2% of his 3-point attempts.

