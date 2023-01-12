Who's Playing

Michigan @ Iowa

Current Records: Michigan 9-6; Iowa 10-6

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Michigan winning the first 84-79 on the road and Iowa taking the second 82-71.

The Wolverines were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 59-53 to the Michigan State Spartans. Center Hunter Dickinson (18 points) was the top scorer for Michigan.

Meanwhile, Iowa strolled past the Rutgers Scarlet Knights with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 76-65. Guard Payton Sandfort was the offensive standout of the game for Iowa, picking up 22 points along with five boards.

Michigan is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Iowa's win lifted them to 10-6 while Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if the Hawkeyes can repeat their recent success or if the Wolverines bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.80

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan have won seven out of their last 13 games against Iowa.