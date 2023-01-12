Who's Playing
Michigan @ Iowa
Current Records: Michigan 9-6; Iowa 10-6
What to Know
The Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Michigan winning the first 84-79 on the road and Iowa taking the second 82-71.
The Wolverines were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 59-53 to the Michigan State Spartans. Center Hunter Dickinson (18 points) was the top scorer for Michigan.
Meanwhile, Iowa strolled past the Rutgers Scarlet Knights with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 76-65. Guard Payton Sandfort was the offensive standout of the game for Iowa, picking up 22 points along with five boards.
Michigan is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Iowa's win lifted them to 10-6 while Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if the Hawkeyes can repeat their recent success or if the Wolverines bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.80
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan have won seven out of their last 13 games against Iowa.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Iowa 82 vs. Michigan 71
- Feb 17, 2022 - Michigan 84 vs. Iowa 79
- Feb 25, 2021 - Michigan 79 vs. Iowa 57
- Jan 17, 2020 - Iowa 90 vs. Michigan 83
- Dec 06, 2019 - Michigan 103 vs. Iowa 91
- Mar 15, 2019 - Michigan 74 vs. Iowa 53
- Feb 01, 2019 - Iowa 74 vs. Michigan 59
- Mar 01, 2018 - Michigan 77 vs. Iowa 71
- Feb 14, 2018 - Michigan 74 vs. Iowa 59
- Jan 02, 2018 - Michigan 75 vs. Iowa 68
- Jan 01, 2017 - Iowa 86 vs. Michigan 83
- Mar 05, 2016 - Iowa 71 vs. Michigan 61
- Jan 17, 2016 - Iowa 82 vs. Michigan 71