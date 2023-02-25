Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Iowa

Current Records: Michigan State 17-10; Iowa 17-11

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Iowa received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 64-52 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Forward Kris Murray wasn't much of a difference maker for Iowa; Murray played for 27 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, MSU didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Hoosiers at home on Tuesday as they won 80-65. Michigan State's guard A.J. Hoggard was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points and five assists. Hoggard hadn't helped his team much against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Iowa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Hawkeyes against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Iowa is now 17-11 while the Spartans sit at 17-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only ten on average. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the game with the 354th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against MSU.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State have won six out of their last 11 games against Iowa.