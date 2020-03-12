Iowa vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Iowa

Regular Season Records: Minnesota 15-16; Iowa 20-11

Last Season Records: Iowa 22-11; Minnesota 21-13

What to Know

The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to clash at 2:25 p.m. ET Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the second round of the Big Ten Tourney. The Golden Gophers should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hawkeyes will be looking to right the ship.

Iowa was just a three-ball short of a win on Sunday and fell 78-76 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Center Luka Garza put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 74-57 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats. The Golden Gophers' center Daniel Oturu did his thing and had 24 points in addition to eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Iowa is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against Minnesota when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, sneaking past 58-55. A big part of the Hawkeyes' success was guard Joe Wieskamp, so the Golden Gophers will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2:25 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:25 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

Iowa have won four out of their last seven games against Minnesota.