Iowa vs. Minnesota odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 16 predictions from proven computer model

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off Sunday in a Big Ten matchup at 1 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers are 12-11 overall and 10-2 at home, while the Hawkeyes are 17-8 overall and 3-5 on the road. Iowa thumped Minnesota 72-52 when the teams met on Dec. 9, easily covering the 5.5-point spread.

Minnesota vs. Iowa spread: Minnesota -5

Minnesota vs. Iowa over-under: 150.5 points

Minnesota vs. Iowa money line: Minnesota -222, Iowa +182

What you need to know about Minnesota

Minnesota came close to knocking off No. 22 Penn State last Saturday, but ultimately fell to the Nittany Lions 83-77. Daniel Oturu led the Golden Gophers with 32 points and 16 rebounds in addition to three blocks. Marcus Carr added 20 points in the losing effort.

Oturu leads the Golden Gophers in scoring, at 20.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, while Carr adds 15.7 points per outing. Minnesota enters Sunday's matchup boasting the 11th-most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.8 swats per outing.

What you need to know about Iowa

Despite getting 38 points from Luka Garza, Iowa fell to Indiana 89-77 on Thursday. Garza added eight rebounds and four blocks in the game, but Joe Wieskamp was the only other Hawkeye in double figures with 16 points.

Garza leads the Hawkeyes in scoring (23.7 ppg) and rebounding (9.8 rpg), and Wieskamp adds 15.4 points per contest. Iowa also excels at blocking shots, swatting 3.7 per game -- good for 22nd in college basketball.

