The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-15) were already struggling through a difficult season before their last game against Illinois, but had to cancel their date with the Illini due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols affecting the program. Minnesota returns to action at home on Sunday in search of its first win since January 12 against an Iowa Hawkeyes (15-9) side that has won two of its last three games. Iowa swept the series between the two last year, but Sunday is the only regular-season meeting between the programs this season.

Tip-off from Williams Arena, where Minnesota is 5-8 this season, is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Minnesota vs. Iowa odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 147.

Minnesota vs. Iowa spread: Minnesota +11.5

Minnesota vs. Iowa over/under: 147 points

Minnesota vs. Iowa money line: Minnesota +550, Iowa -800

What you need to know about Minnesota

Minnesota ended things on the wrong side of of a lopsided matchup with the Maryland Terrapins, 81-46. Pharrel Payne did his best to keep the Gophers in the game, recording 14 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Otherwise, Jaden Henley was one of Minnesota's most productive players, and he finished with eight points, seven rebounds and four assists off of the bench.

On their current seven-game skid, the Gophers have only shot above 40% from the field in one game, which came in a 20-point loss to Northwestern on January 28. Over their last three games, each of their opponents have hit at least 42% of their 3-point attempts. Defensively, Minnesota swiped eight steals in two of their last five games, but in the remaining three, averaged just two per contest.

What you need to know about Iowa

Iowa took on the top team in the country in its last game, but was handed a 87-73 loss by Purdue on Thursday. Kris Murray still turned in a strong individual performance, scoring 24 points, and forward Filip Rebraca had 17 points in addition to five boards. The Hawkeyes' 3-point shooting failed them, as they only hit 5-of-18 attempts in the game.

Iowa has struggled with its shooting from deep against top-tier opponents, but has been decent from beyond the arc overall. In six of their last nine games, which included six wins, Iowa had hit at least 40% of its 3-pointers. Patrick and Connor McCaffery have been the Hawkeyes biggest threats from downtown, and have hit 36.8% and 36% of their 3-point attempts, respectively, this season.

