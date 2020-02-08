Iowa vs. Nebraska: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Iowa vs. Nebraska basketball game
Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Iowa
Current Records: Nebraska 7-15; Iowa 16-7
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. The Cornhuskers and the #17 Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Nebraska staggers in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.
The game between Nebraska and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska falling 76-64 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Nebraska back was the mediocre play of guard Dachon Burke Jr., who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 104-68, which was the final score in Iowa's tilt against the Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday. The losing side was boosted by center Luka Garza, who had 26 points.
Nebraska is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 11-11 all in all.
Nebraska is now 7-15 while Iowa sits at 16-7. Nebraska is 5-9 after losses this year, the Hawkeyes 5-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $63.93
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 158
Series History
Nebraska have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa.
- Jan 07, 2020 - Nebraska 76 vs. Iowa 70
- Mar 10, 2019 - Nebraska 93 vs. Iowa 91
- Jan 06, 2019 - Iowa 93 vs. Nebraska 84
- Jan 27, 2018 - Nebraska 98 vs. Iowa 84
- Feb 05, 2017 - Iowa 81 vs. Nebraska 70
- Jan 05, 2017 - Nebraska 93 vs. Iowa 90
- Jan 05, 2016 - Iowa 77 vs. Nebraska 66
-
