Iowa vs. Nebraska: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Iowa

Current Records: Nebraska 7-15; Iowa 16-7

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. The Cornhuskers and the #17 Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Nebraska staggers in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.

The game between Nebraska and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska falling 76-64 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Nebraska back was the mediocre play of guard Dachon Burke Jr., who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 104-68, which was the final score in Iowa's tilt against the Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday. The losing side was boosted by center Luka Garza, who had 26 points.

Nebraska is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 11-11 all in all.

Nebraska is now 7-15 while Iowa sits at 16-7. Nebraska is 5-9 after losses this year, the Hawkeyes 5-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.93

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 158

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nebraska have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa.