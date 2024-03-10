The 2024 Big Ten Women's Tournament bracket is down to two as the final is set for Sunday. One of the participants surprised virtually nobody as record-setting scorer Caitlin Clark and the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes got a double-bye and then beat Penn State and Michigan by an average margin of 30 points. Their opponent on Sunday is the No. 5 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers, who beat Purdue, Michigan State and Maryland to punch their ticket to the final.

Tipoff is set for noon at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. The latest Iowa vs. Nebraska odds list the Hawkeyes as 15.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 162.5. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa

Iowa vs. Nebraska date: Sunday, March 10

Iowa vs. Nebraska time: Noon ET

Iowa vs. Nebraska TV channel: CBS

Iowa vs. Nebraska live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Iowa vs. Nebraska

For Nebraska vs. Iowa, Wetzel projects the Hawkeyes to cover the spread as 15.5-point favorites. Iowa's offense has been red-hot down the stretch, scoring 93 or more points in each of their last five games. Clark has been sensational for the Hawkeyes all season long. She enters Sunday's matchup averaging 31.9 points, 8.8 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game. She's coming off a dominant performance in Iowa's victory over Michigan on Saturday, securing a double-double with 28 points and 15 assists.

Revenge will also be a huge factor in Sunday's showdown after the Cornhuskers knocked off the Hawkeyes 82-79 on Feb. 11. Clark stuffed the stat sheet in that matchup, recording 31 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

"This one could be another classic, but not if Iowa has developed a counter to Nebraska's game plan, which has been duplicated by other teams since that last matchup," Wetzel told SportsLine.

