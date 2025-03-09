The Iowa Hawkeyes (15-15) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-13) square off in a Big Ten battle to close out the regular season on Sunday. The Hawkeyes have dropped three straight games. On March 6, No. 8 Michigan State defeated Iowa 91-84. Likewise, Nebraska has lost four straight matchups. On March 4, Ohio State knocked off the Cornhuskes 116-114 in a double-overtime showdown.

Iowa vs. Nebraska spread: Cornhuskers -7.5

Iowa vs. Nebraska over/under: 155.5 points

Iowa vs. Nebraska money line: Cornhuskers -353, Hawkeyes +278

Why Iowa can cover

Senior forward Payton Sandfort is a floor spacer with a quick release that allows him to get his shots off with ease. Sandfort leads the team in points (16.1) and rebounds (6.2) while shooting 33% from the floor. The Iowa native has 20-plus points in three of his last seven games. On Feb. 22 versus Washington, Sandfort had 27 points and nine rebounds.

Junior guard Josh Dix is another ball-handler and offensive weapon. Dix logs 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He has five straight games with double-digit points. In his last outing against Michigan State, Dix totaled 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Why Nebraska can cover

Senior guard Brice Williams is a three-level scorer with an explosive first step to put the ball on the floor. Williams is 13th in the country in points (20.3) with 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He's recorded 25-plus points in two of his last three games. In the loss to Ohio State, Williams had 43 points, six rebounds and went 5 of 9 from 3-point land.

Junior guard Connor Essegian can also be a perimeter asset and create his own shot. Essegian puts up 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and makes 39% from downtown. On Feb. 19 against Penn State, the Indiana native totaled 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

