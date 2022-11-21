Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Iowa

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 1-3; Iowa 3-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will be on the road. They will square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

Nebraska Omaha came up short against the Ball State Cardinals on Wednesday, falling 71-61.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Iowa and the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Hawkeyes wrapped it up with an 83-67 victory on the road. Among those leading the charge for Iowa was forward Kris Murray, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Nebraska Omaha is now 1-3 while Iowa sits at 3-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mavericks are stumbling into the contest with the 37th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average. The Hawkeyes' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the eighth most points per game in college basketball at 94.7.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska Omaha and Iowa tied in their last contest.