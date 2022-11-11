Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Iowa

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 1-0; Iowa 1-0

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will play host again and welcome the North Carolina A&T Aggies to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Friday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Hawkeyes were fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 89-58 at home. Iowa can attribute much of their success to Tony Perkins, who had 16 points and five assists, and Filip Rebraca, who posted a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 100-61 victory over the Edward Waters Tigers.

Iowa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Monday, where they covered a 28.5-point spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With both Iowa and North Carolina A&T swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.95

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.