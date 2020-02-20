Iowa vs. Ohio State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Iowa

Current Records: Ohio State 17-8; Iowa 18-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #20 Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back home. Iowa and the #25 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday, sneaking past 58-55. Center Luka Garza had 24 points along with eight rebounds, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 41% of the Hawkeyes' points.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Buckeyes took down the Purdue Boilermakers 68-52 this past Saturday. OSU's forward Kyle Young filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points in addition to seven boards.

The wins brought the Hawkeyes up to 18-8 and OSU to 17-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Iowa comes into the contest boasting the 23rd most points per game in college basketball at 78.2. But OSU ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.4 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won four out of their last six games against Iowa.