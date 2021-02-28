A Big Ten battle is on tap between the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are 18-6 overall and 10-2 at home, while Iowa is 17-7 overall and 5-4 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 meetings, with each side winning five games. However, Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread in its last six meetings against the Hawkeyes.

The Buckeyes are favored by three-points in the latest Ohio State vs. Iowa odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 156.5.

Latest Odds: Ohio State Buckeyes -2.5 Bet Now

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball odds for Ohio State vs. Iowa:

Ohio State vs. Iowa spread: Ohio State -3

Ohio State vs. Iowa over-under: 156.5 points

Ohio State vs. Iowa money line: Ohio State -160, Iowa +140

What you need to know about Ohio State

It was close but no cigar for Ohio State as the Buckeyes fell 71-67 to the Michigan State Spartans this past Thursday. Four players on Ohio State scored in the double digits: E.J. Liddell (18), Duane Washington Jr. (17), CJ Walker (12), and Justice Sueing (10). Liddell paces the Buckeyes, averaging 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. In Ohio State's 89-85 victory over Iowa on Feb. 4, Liddell finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Despite suffering a setback against Michigan State in its last outing, Ohio State will enter Sunday's showdown confident it can secure the victory. That's because the Buckeyes are 10-2 in their last 12 home games against Iowa.

What you need to know about Iowa

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 79-57 punch to the gut against the Michigan Wolverines this past Thursday. Center Luka Garza (16 points) was the top scorer for Iowa. Garza is averaging 24.3 points per game, which ranks third nationally. The senior center is knocking down 54.8 percent of his field goal attempts this season and he's also averaging 8.3 rebounds per game.

Iowa has won four of its last five games, but the Hawkeyes have struggled to cover the spread. In fact, Iowa is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 outings. However, the Hawkeyes are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Sunday.

How to make Iowa vs. Ohio State picks

The model has simulated Ohio State vs. Iowa 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Iowa vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Ohio State vs. Iowa spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.