The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-9) and Ohio State Buckeyes (13-8) are both desperate for a win heading into their lone meeting of the season. Iowa has lost three of its last four games, including a 74-68 setback at Indiana on Tuesday. Ohio State is riding a three-game losing streak, falling to No. 14 Illinois in an 87-75 final earlier this week. The Hawkeyes are in 10th place in the Big Ten standings, while the Buckeyes are in 12th place.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under is 157 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Iowa vs. Ohio State spread: Iowa -5.5

Iowa vs. Ohio State over/under: 157 points

Iowa vs. Ohio State money line: Iowa -238, Ohio State +190

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa nearly erased a 17-point deficit in its 74-68 loss at Indiana on Tuesday, as Payton Sandfort and Tony Perkins combined for 48 points. The Hawkeyes split their two-game road trip, beating Michigan by 10 points as 1-point road underdogs last Saturday. Sandfort, a junior forward, led the way with 26 points, six rebounds and three assists on 10 of 14 shooting.

Perkins had a big game too, as the senior guard had 24 points and five assists on 9 of 12 shooting. They are facing an Ohio State team that is riding a three-game losing streak, with all three of those losses coming by double digits. The Buckeyes have only covered the spread once in their last nine games, and they are just 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 games against Big Ten teams.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State has proven that it can beat elite teams, taking down then-No. 17 Alabama in non-conference play earlier this season. The Buckeyes are coming off a loss to No. 14 Illinois, but senior forward Jamison Battle had 21 points and six rebounds on 8 of 15 shooting. Sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. added 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting, while sophomore guard Evan Mahaffey chipped in 13 points.

Sophomore guard Bruce Thornton struggled against the Illini, but he leads Ohio State with 15.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. Battle (14.1) and Gayle (14.1) are both scoring in double figures as well, giving the Buckeyes a balanced attack that can keep pace with Iowa's offense. The Hawkeyes have only covered the spread four times in their last 12 games against Big Ten teams.

