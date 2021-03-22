The seventh-seeded Oregon Ducks will make their 2021 NCAA Tournament debut when they take on the second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes in a West Region second-round matchup on Monday. The Ducks (20-6), who won the Pac-12 Conference regular-season title with a 14-4 record, had their first-round game against VCU cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Rams' program. The Hawkeyes (22-8), who finished third in the Big Ten standings at 14-6, advanced in the updated March Madness bracket with an 86-74 win over Grand Canyon. Iowa defeated Oregon 77-69 in the teams' last meeting during the 2K Empire Classic in New York on Nov. 15, 2018.

Tip-off from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS. Iowa leads the all-time series 6-1. The Hawkeyes are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Iowa odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 148. Before making any Iowa vs. Oregon picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Oregon vs. Iowa spread: Iowa -5.5

Oregon vs. Iowa over-under: 148 points

Oregon vs. Iowa money line: Oregon +190, Iowa -230

ORE: Oregon has won 20 or more games in 11 consecutive seasons

IOWA: Iowa is 4-1 in its last five games played in March

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes have been hot, winning nine of 11 with one of those losses coming in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals to eventual champion Illinois. They are led by National Player of the Year and unanimous first-team All-American Luka Garza. The senior center ranks first in the NCAA in total points (711), third in points per game (23.7) and 10th in double-doubles (13). He has scored 613 points against AP top 25 teams, the most of any player since the start of the 2019-20 season. He is the first player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 900 rebounds, 150 blocked shots and 100 3-pointers.

Junior guard Joe Wieskamp is second on the team in points per game (14.8) and rebounds per game (6.7), and is coming off a 16-point, eight-rebound and five-assist performance in Iowa's win over Grand Canyon. He ranks third in the Big Ten in 3-pointers made per game (2.44) and eighth in defensive rebounds per game (5.44). Wieskamp has scored in double figures 24 times this season, including 20 or more points five times. He has been a weapon behind the arc, leading all players in 3-point accuracy, making 49.5 percent of his attempts in Big Ten play.

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks will be well rested after their unexpected break on Saturday. They are led by a pair of seniors in forward Eugene Omoruyi and guard Chris Duarte. Omoruyi, who was named to the All-Pac-12 first team, is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He has scored in double figures in 24 of 26 games and led the team in scoring in 14 contests. He matched his career high with five steals March 12 against Oregon State and scored 15 points, while grabbing six rebounds in a Pac-12 Tournament win over Arizona State.

Duarte, who was named one of five Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award finalists, is a four-time All-American and was named The Associated Press Pac-12 Player of the Year. He is averaging 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He has also registered 20 blocks. He was on fire in a March 1 win over Arizona, connecting on 7-of-10 shots from the field, including 4-of-5 3-pointers, for 22 points. He scored a season-high 27 points at Colorado on Jan. 7.

