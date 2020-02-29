Iowa vs. Penn State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Iowa vs. Penn State basketball game
Who's Playing
Penn State @ Iowa
Current Records: Penn State 21-7; Iowa 19-9
What to Know
The #18 Iowa Hawkeyes and the #16 Penn State Nittany Lions are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory.
Iowa came up short against the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday, falling 78-70. The Hawkeyes' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Connor McCaffery, who had 11 points and seven assists, and forward Ryan Kriener, who had 18 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions escaped with a win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64. Penn State's guard Izaiah Brockington filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with five rebounds.
Iowa is now 19-9 while Penn State sits at 21-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Iowa ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.7 on average. But Penn State is even better: they enter the matchup with five blocked shots per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a 4-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Penn State have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Penn State 89 vs. Iowa 86
- Jan 16, 2019 - Iowa 89 vs. Penn State 82
- Feb 03, 2018 - Penn State 82 vs. Iowa 58
- Dec 02, 2017 - Penn State 77 vs. Iowa 73
- Mar 05, 2017 - Iowa 90 vs. Penn State 79
- Feb 17, 2016 - Penn State 79 vs. Iowa 75
- Feb 03, 2016 - Iowa 73 vs. Penn State 49
