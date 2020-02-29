Iowa vs. Penn State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Penn State @ Iowa

Current Records: Penn State 21-7; Iowa 19-9

What to Know

The #18 Iowa Hawkeyes and the #16 Penn State Nittany Lions are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory.

Iowa came up short against the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday, falling 78-70. The Hawkeyes' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Connor McCaffery, who had 11 points and seven assists, and forward Ryan Kriener, who had 18 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions escaped with a win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64. Penn State's guard Izaiah Brockington filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with five rebounds.

Iowa is now 19-9 while Penn State sits at 21-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Iowa ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.7 on average. But Penn State is even better: they enter the matchup with five blocked shots per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a 4-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

Penn State have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa.