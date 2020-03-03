Iowa vs. Purdue odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 3 predictions from proven computer model

The Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are 20-9 overall and 14-1 at home, while Purdue is 15-14 overall and 3-8 on the road. Purdue has struggled against the spread this season with a 12-16 record against the number while Iowa has been one of the nation's best at 18-9 against the spread.

However, it's been Purdue that has dominated the recent history of the head-to-head series, winning and covering in each of their last three meetings. The Hawkeyes are favored by five points in the latest Iowa vs. Purdue odds, while the over-under is set at 142.5. Before entering any Purdue vs. Iowa picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Iowa vs. Purdue spread: Iowa -5

Iowa vs. Purdue over-under: 142.5 points

Iowa vs. Purdue money line: Iowa -226, Purdue +184

What you need to know about Purdue

Purdue was able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Hoosiers last Thursday, winning 57-49. Purdue relied on the efforts of forward Trevion Williams, who had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard Eric Hunter Jr., who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds. Williams leads the Boilermakers in scoring (11.7 ppg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg) this season while Hunter is second in scoring (10.2 ppg) and first in assists (2.7 apg).

What you need to know about Iowa

Iowa beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 77-68 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Iowa's center Luka Garza, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 17 boards along with four blocks. Garza has been a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate, averaging 23.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from the 3-point line.

