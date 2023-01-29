Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Iowa

Current Records: Rutgers 14-6; Iowa 12-8

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 3-9 against the Iowa Hawkeyes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. RU should still be riding high after a big win, while the Hawkeyes will be looking to right the ship.

The Penn State Nittany Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday RU proved too difficult a challenge. RU was the clear victor by a 65-45 margin over Penn State. RU got double-digit scores from four players: center Clifford Omoruyi (16), forward Aundre Hyatt (14), guard Paul Mulcahy (12), and guard Caleb McConnell (10). That makes it four consecutive games in which Clifford Omoruyi has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Hawkeyes as they fell 63-61 to the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday. The losing side was boosted by forward Filip Rebraca, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 boards.

The Scarlet Knights are now 14-6 while Iowa sits at 12-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: RU comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 57. But the Hawkeyes enter the matchup with 80.7 points per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa have won nine out of their last 12 games against Rutgers.